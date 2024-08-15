PM Kishida of Japan to Resign: Unpopular and LDP Scandals

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is to step down. After endless poor poll ratings, several Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) scandals, and mounting internal pressure – it isn’t a shock.

Yoshihide Suga (former leader of Japan) recently condemned Kishida concerning the political fund scandal that taints Japan’s political system.

Yoshihide Suga said, “Despite the prime minister’s own faction being part of the problem, he has not taken responsibility.”

Suga continued, “When will he do so? When will he mention it? He has come this far avoiding that responsibility.”

Suga also warned the LDP that action was needed because “An increasing number of people (within the LDP) are feeling a sense of crisis that if this situation continues, there will be a change of government.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The announcement of Kishida’s resignation was a formality given the prevailing political conditions. His administration – a rubber stamp of the geopolitical intrigues of President Joe Biden in America – will not be missed. However, if Japan doesn’t change course with its anti-China and anti-Russian Federation policy – while negating the pains of ordinary Japanese workers who suffer concerning the cost of living – then the resignation of Kishia will mean nothing. After all, Japan needs real political change!”

In June, a poll by Kyodo News indicated that only 10.4% of the general public supported Kishida to hold onto power concerning the internal LDP leadership race. Hence, Kishida knew not only was he unpopular among the populace – but even the LDP elites were turning against him.

Japan needs a political leader who focuses on the internal needs of Japan – rather than preserving power for the sake of it and following the foreign policy mantra of America. However, does the electorate trust real innovation and reforms within a political party that usually governs Japan?

The family silver spoon leadership of the LDP is also crushing innovation – similar to this angle shaming democracy.

Change is needed – however, will the LDP allow real change and for the shackles of family dynastic power to be brushed aside?

