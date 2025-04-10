US and Iran in Tentative Talks

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran said his nation is “not after a nuclear bomb.”

This comment by Pezeshkian before the meeting between America and Iran indicates that Iran hopes to move away from the war of words. Also, this milder stance by Pezeshkian bodes well for greater understanding concerning the crisis in Yemen and ongoing shipping attacks by the Houthis (a proxy of Iran).

Pezeshkian also indicated that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (the Supreme Leader of Iran) “… has no opposition to investment by American investors in Iran.”

He continued, “American investors: Come and invest.”

AP News reports, “Such a business proposal could draw the interest of U.S. President Donald Trump, who withdrew America from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in his first term and now seeks a new agreement with the country.”

The major stumbling block is trust concerning Iran’s nuclear programme. Hence, Trump pulled out of an agreed deal in 2015 by a past American administration. Trump believed this rewarded Iran and helped to boost Iran’s proxies (Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis).

The BBC reports, “In 2015, Iran agreed a deal with the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia and China. It was called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

BBC further said: “Under its provisions, Iran would limit its nuclear ambitions – and allow in international inspectors – in return for getting economic sanctions lifted.”

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) watchdog, it estimates that Iran’s (current) enriched uranium could entail six nuclear bombs (if taken to the final level).

President Donald Trump (unlike other recent leaders of America) is independent. Accordingly, he is open to sudden positive or negative changes. For example, he opened up to North Korea last time.

The Guardian reports, “Trump on Monday threw Tehran off guard by revealing the plan for the weekend talks and saying that if the talks failed Iran would be in ‘great danger.’ There has been an unprecedented US military buildup across the Middle East in recent weeks, and Trump’s decision to make the talks public looks designed to press Iran to negotiate with urgency.”

Israel is cautious about the approach of Trump. However, Israel isn’t in a position to challenge Trump openly – given the prevailing conditions in West Asia.

It is hoped that America and Iran can reduce tensions and build bridges.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes