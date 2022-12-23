Japan Covid deaths reach 54,000: Worst year by far under Kishida

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took a back seat. Hence, 66% of all coronavirus deaths in Japan occurred in 2022 – while Kishida focuses on doubling the military budget and seeking to stabilize the economy.

Economic coronavirus convulsions were followed by G7 and European Union nations – and some others – putting economic sanctions on the Russian Federation. The upshot is that economic convulsions and social factors led to the main focus being on vaccines to protect the most vulnerable in society – while nations mainly return to normal.

Shinzo Abe (killed brutally by a lone assassin) and the following leader Yoshihide Suga utilized the State of Emergency when required. However, Kishida primarily focuses on the economic angle and the vaccine program. Therefore, the deaths keep on flowing in Japan under Kishida.

Kishida took office on October 4, 2021, when the death toll was 17,730 (world meters coronavirus website). Hence, in the next 48 to 72 hours, 37,000 people will have perished under Kishida despite his administration having the coronavirus vaccine at all times.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Infections from coronavirus totaled just over 1.7 million before Kishida took office. This figure will climb to 28 million in the next 72 hours. Hence, roughly 93.5 percent of all coronavirus cases have occurred under the leadership of Kishida – despite the favorable groundwork done by Abe and Suga...Understandably, the economic and social angles needed to be addressed. However, this is negated to an extent because Kishida is doubling the military budget. Therefore, Kishida’s coronavirus policies have made Japan much worse in 2022 – concerning the number of deaths and infections.”

Yesterday, one in six of all international coronavirus deaths occurred in Japan. This was unthinkable under Abe and Suga. However, this is the current situation in Japan under Kishida.

