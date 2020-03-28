Another brutal day in Italy with more than 900 deaths in 24 hours

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Italy will soon witness the deaths of 10,000 people from coronavirus (Covid-19) because the total is currently over 9,100. Hence, the news that more than 900 people died in the last 24 hours is extremely disturbing for this nation.

Once more, the death toll in the Lombardy region was extremely high. However, troubling for Italy, it is clear that the coronavirus is entrenching itself more in central and southern regions. Therefore, with the situation being horrendous in the Lombardy region, the nation of Italy can’t afford this tragedy to be replicated.

The president in the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, is extremely worried because people need life-saving medical equipment and badly needed ventilators. Yet, despite promises, the Campania region is still waiting for promised central government support.

Vincenzo De Luca states, “At this point there is the real prospect that Lombardy’s tragedy is about to become the South’s tragedy.”

Sadly, Reuters reports, “The national federation of doctors, surgeons and orthodontists said on Friday that 46 of their colleagues had died so far, many of them family doctors in northern towns and cities.”

Some voices are optimistic that Lombardy will gradually witness a decline in deaths. For example, Attilio Fontana, the Governor of Lombardy, uttered, “The infection rate is not growing and I think it is about to fall.”

However, the fear in Italy is that while Lombardy may stabilize the same may not apply to other parts of this nation. Therefore, it seems inevitable that many more people will die before Italy finally gets a grip on the crisis.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-italy/italy-tops-9000-coronavirus-deaths-overtakes-china-in-cases-idUKKBN21E2DB

