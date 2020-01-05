Another brutal Sunni Islamist terrorist attack kills children on a bus in Burkina Faso

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another brutal Sunni Islamist terrorist attack in Burkina Faso killed children and adults on a bus. The brutality of terrorist attacks in this nation is extremely shocking. Thus, the latest roadside bomb is adding to the endless stream of carnage that blights this nation.

It is known that the vehicle carrying many students hit an improvised explosive device laid by terrorists. Hence, many killed are students who were preparing to study for their future. Therefore, this sums up the utter blind hatred of Sunni Islamic terrorist groups in this region.

A spokesperson for the government uttered, “The government strongly condemns this cowardly and barbaric act which aims to damage people’s morale.”

The BBC reports, “At least 14 people have died and four injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) blew up a bus in north-western Burkina Faso.”

Internally, approximately half a million people have been displaced by various Sunni Islamist terrorist groups affiliated to al-Qaeda or ISIS (Islamic State – IS). Like usual, these Islamists deem Christians and Muslims to be worthy of slaughtering. Hence, attacks have happened against churches and mosques. After all, in the eyes of Sunni Islamists, other Muslims are deemed apostates or infidels if they support indigenous Islam – or notions of accommodation or moderation.

In late December, the same forces of hatred killed mainly women in yet another senseless killing against ordinary civilians. President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré uttered, “This barbaric attack resulted in the death of 35 civilians, most of them women.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently stated, “The latest massacre is a grim reminder that Burkina Faso and other regional nations need international support in stemming – and neutralizing – Sunni Islamic terrorism. If not, then the goal of creating religious tensions and hindering the development of fragile nations will further increase.”

Burkina Faso and regional nations need international support to increase enormously. Indeed, this part of Africa needs greater international attention because poverty and uneven development already blight the region – and terrorism is only adding to the sense of hopelessness.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-50993439

http://moderntokyotimes.com/sunni-islamists-butcher-mainly-women-in-a-fresh-massacre-in-burkina-faso/

