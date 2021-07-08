Another Covid-19 State of Emergency is likely in Tokyo: Pointless Olympics

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

According to reports Tokyo is bracing itself for its fourth State of Emergency. This concerns the recent upturn in daily coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the capital city of Japan. Therefore, with over 900 daily coronavirus cases yesterday in Tokyo, the government of Japan seems intent on implementing another State of Emergency.

Hence, the Tokyo Olympics will take place under the State of Emergency. Similarly, quasi-measures will continue in the three neighborly prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. While Osaka will also continue under quasi measures because of a gradual upturn in daily coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, sponsors, and other concerned parties all desire internal spectators. This applies to a cap of 10,000 people or 5,000 people per venue when applicable. However, with international spectators already banned, it seems likely that the State of Emergency in Tokyo will also lead to no Japanese spectators – outside of privileged elites connected to the IOC, big business, politicians, and so forth. Therefore, a shallow Olympics will take place with virtually no natural interaction from the general public – apart from the central government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government abusing the taxes of workers.

International coronavirus deaths have now passed 4 million people. Equally alarming, in Japan, the majority of coronavirus deaths have happened this year. Likewise, new dangerous coronavirus variants are leading to more deaths and infections.

Shigeru Omi, the chief government medical adviser, is alarmed by the situation. He said, “The infections are in their expansion phase and everyone in this country must firmly understand the seriousness of it.”

Last month, Omi said, “It’s not normal to host the games where there’s a pandemic.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “The majority of people agree with Omi. However, it appears that people in the IOC, Suga, Koike, and others of influence who support the Olympics at all costs, are not normal people!”

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

