At least 23 perish after a brutal attack against a Kyoto Animation (KyoAni) studio in Japan

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Latest reports about the brutal attack against a Kyoto Animation studio indicate that at least 23 innocent people have been brutally killed by one individual. The animation studio, KyoAni, was set on fire after petrol was doused. Therefore, the fire quickly spread and killed many individuals, while injuring others.

It is known that the suspect is 41-years-old but currently the reason behind this brutal attack remains unknown. However, while reports indicate an arsonist attack, other information claims that knives were found at the scene. Hence, it may be that fire was his first modus operandi and that he intended to kill in other ways – but this is speculation.

After injuring himself he escaped the scene of his horrendous crime. Thereby, it is too early to stress solely an “arson attack,” if reports about knives become collaborated. Indeed, if the knives belonged to this brutal killer, then he clearly intended to kill in other ways.

According to reports approximately 70 individuals were inside the building that was set ablaze intentionally. Of these, 23 have perished and over 36 individuals have been taken to hospital. Sadly, it is known that some people are in critical conditions. Thereby, the fear is that the death toll will increase further. Likewise, for some individuals, they will be left with horrendous scars.

The BBC reports, “Kyoto Animation, known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 and has produced popular animation shows including “K-On” and “The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.”

Japan is known for being blessed with a relatively low crime rate – some of this is based on the vagueness of the law. Yet, in general, people feel free to walk around without fear irrespective of the time of the day. However, some shocking crimes are committed that is notably gruesome and where the death toll is high.

For example, like Reuters reports, “In 2016, a man armed with a knife broke into a facility for the disabled in a small town near Tokyo and killed 19 patients.”

Hence, the latest brutal attack in Japan is a reminder that several deranged individuals are intent on killing people in extremely cowardly ways. It remains unknown why the latest brutal attack took place against people enjoying animation. Yet, the attack is a clear reminder to the people of Japan, that grudges against society are extremely brutal when barbaric events like this occur. This equally applies to the deeds of Aum and the Sarin attack; the deranged individual who killed many in Akihabara (Tokyo); and other gruesome killings that have shocked Japan.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-49027178

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-fire/arson-suspected-as-fire-engulfs-japanese-studio-at-least-23-feared-dead-idUSKCN1UD0AT?il=0

