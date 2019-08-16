Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar: If peace, then development to reach all



Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The State Counsellor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, continues to strengthen democracy in this nation despite being blighted by countless internal and external problems. This applies to ethnic and religious forces that threaten the desire of a genuine federal union that unites this extremely multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation. At the same time, sinister forces that seek to weaken Myanmar, for example, in Rakhine, are entangling external geopolitical and religious shadows in parts of Myanmar to the detriment of this nation.

Aung San Suu Kyi uttered, “Peace, tranquillity, political stability and development for people cannot be separated. If there is peace, we can bring development to the people. We need a constitution that is accepted by the people to achieve peace. There should be reconciliation among our people.”

Sadly, unlike Aung San Suu Kyi who is firmly focused on strengthening the democratic path and laying the firm foundation of a federal union based on ending protracted ethnic conflicts – and entrenching a constitution that safeguards and erodes past negatives that undermines democracy; the same can’t be said for external Western and Islamic forces that seek chaos and to entrap Myanmar in a spiral of violence. After all, if nations focused on the economic and political support of Aung San Suu Kyi, then her hand would be strengthened against sinister internal and external shadows.

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Yangon, Charles Maung Bo, said pointedly, “Aung San Suu Kyi is Myanmar. There is such a strong identification that goes beyond politics. She has suffered with her people, she was not bent by the suffering, rather she turned it into a struggle for freedom, in the hope of a change, through non-violence, through silence, through responsible action that respects the times of history in order not to return to fear, dictatorship or violence.”

In the past, Aung San Suu Kyi, stated strongly, “We cannot leave the heavy burden of conflict on the shoulders of the younger generations.”

More recently, Aung San Suu Kyi said, “There must be development and peace first. Then it is very important to draft a constitution that is accepted by all and is supportive of the federal union. We are trying to implement the promises to the people step-by-step.”

If powerful Western democratic nations get behind Myanmar and focus on economic, infrastructural, and political areas – just like Japan desires – then development and constitutional changes would follow more quickly. Hence, it is important that the democratic path is strengthened by supporting Myanmar in its approach to a powerful federal union that serves the people of this nation. Therefore, the approach taken by Aung San Suu Kyi must be understood and supported based on the many obstacles that Myanmar faces based on past deeds – and new negative internal and external intrigues that seek to undermine all positive roads being taken.

http://www.fides.org/en/news/64357-ASIA_MYANMAR_Card_Bo_The_silence_of_Aung_San_Suu_Kyi_speaks_of_pain_responsibility_struggle_for_peace

https://www.mmtimes.com/news/state-counsellor-election-pledges-being-kept-step-step.html

