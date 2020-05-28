Contemporary Japanese artist and the delightful Barnard Castle in a fresh light

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi fluctuates from Japanese related themes to landscapes, European art, and various religious angles. In her latest art piece titled the Artistic Light of the Ruins of Barnard Castle, she focuses on the mysterious beauty of this part of England.

Barnard Castle is a quaint market town in the lovely area of Teesdale in the County of Durham. Tourists naturally flock to this market town because of The Bowes Museum, the mysterious ruins of Barnard Castle, the feel of old England influenced by the legacy of Anglo-Norse and the Normans, the flow of the River Tees, nice walks, and other tourist angles.

On the English Heritage website it stipulates, “Set on a high rock above the River Tees, Barnard Castle takes its name from its 12th century founder, Bernard de Balliol. It was later developed by the Beauchamp family and then passed into the hands of Richard III.”

Utsumi creates a stunning art piece of Barnard Castle based on the mysterious nature of the ruins. Equally, the delightful River Tees and the landscape naturally blend into the imagination. However, the beauty of this market town is that imagination is reality.

The ruins of Barnard Castle comes alive because the amazing landscape is embedded through the prism of her art. Hence, the River Tees and the strong color scheme of the clouds illuminate the ruins of Barnard Castle.

Similarly, the trees are the continuity of a thriving market town that attracts so many tourists to this part of Teesdale in County Durham. Therefore, the art piece illuminates the richness of the past and preserves the mystery of this delightful castle.

https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/barnard-castle/ Barnard Castle

https://www.thebowesmuseum.org.uk/ The Bowes Museum

http://sawakoart.com Sawako Utsumi

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/artistic-light-of-the-ruins-of-barnard-castle-sawako-utsumi.html

