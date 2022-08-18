Contemporary Japanese artist: L.S. Lowry in a new light!

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist, Sawako Utsumi, was born in Northern Japan. Interestingly, the artist L.S. Lowry hails from Northern England. Thus, with utter bias existing in both nations concerning Tokyo-centric and London-centric, it is natural for this contemporary Northern Japanese artist to focus on the individualistic talents of L.S. Lowry.

In many paintings by the esteemed Lowry, you can feel the legacy of the Industrial Revolution. Equally, he depicts people and children in his own individual style. Neither making a political statement – nor ignoring the environment that shaped his art. Therefore, a delightful non-elitist approach to art emerges concerning Lowry.

Utsumi is especially interested in various angles of Japanese and European art. This notably concerns Dutch Masters of the sixteenth and seventeenth century, Rinpa (Rimpa), Impressionism, and religious themes concerning Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism. Individual artists, including L.S. Lowry (1887-1976), Hendrick Avercamp (1585-1634), Kano Chikanobu (1660-1728), Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1828), Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858), Aert van der Neer (1603-1677), Yuzo Saeki (1898-1928), Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942), Alfred Sisley (1839-1899), Maurice Utrillo (1883-1955), and Esaias van de Velde (1587-1630) and others have inspired Utsumi.

Concerning Utsumi’s homage to Lowry, a delightful color difference emerges. Equally important, Buddhist ideas of time and space, Shinto ideas concerning nature irrespective of the cityscapes of Lowry, along with numerology angles – and other factors – all combine to create individual art pieces despite paying homage to Lowry.

A lighter angle emerges whereby Utsumi focuses heavily on the “light” of working-class Northern English culture and how ordinary people managed to blot out the financial constraints that shackled them. Instead, the “light” concerns the world rarely portrayed, where artists, authors, poets, and people of technical ideas emerged. Shaped by the necessity of fighting back against a system that sought to stifle creativity and hope.

Overall, a lovely fusion of ideas emerges. This concerns the original art of Lowry and the environment he knew: along with the ideas of Utsumi, who hails from Northern Japan. Therefore, time and space -alongside the altered settings – enable Utsumi’s individualism to shine brightly.

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/ls-lowry-via-japanese-artist-and-the-spirit-of-the-heart-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/lowry-in-japanese-color-space-and-time-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/lowry-in-japanese-bloom-sawako-utsumi.html

