Covid-19 rises after Yuriko Koike re-elected in Tokyo: Nightlife angle spreading

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis is once more hitting Tokyo and regional prefectures are starting to fear. Recent optimism of fewer infections in May and early June now seems distant. Therefore, the sex entertainment districts and nightlife angles have given the coronavirus a chance to spread again.

In the last two days, 224 and 243 new infections have been announced in Tokyo. Thus the highest reported number of cases in Tokyo since the coronavirus entered Japan in January.

The reduction of cases in most of May and early June was based on the actions of the national government and the state of emergency. Meanwhile, rises of new infections and new highs miraculously surround the high points of the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. This relates to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and her rubber stamp re-election.

Ironically, the Kabukicho sex entertainment and nightlife angle that is spreading the coronavirus is located in Shinjuku. Only minutes away from where the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is based. However, despite this, and in the full knowledge that this angle is responsible for giving the coronavirus a chance to spread, Koike isn’t shutting down and pressurizing Kabukicho and the red light areas of Ikebukuro enough.

Koike meekly said, “Operators of nightlife entertainment establishments which found their employees infected are cooperating. Some are holding group tests. But we are urging people to exercise greater caution due to the situation.”

It appears that Koike can’t grasp that people working and visiting these establishments in Kabukicho, Ikebukuro, and other areas, then travel on trains and buses. Following on from meeting family members, walking past strangers, seeing friends, going shopping, and so forth. Thereby, spreading the virus further into different communities.

Koike seeks to distract people about the increase in testing being responsible. Yet, even Koike acknowledges that the sex entertainment, hosting, and nightlife districts of Kabukicho and Ikebukuro are major causes of the spread of the virus.

Of course, other factors of infections exist. However, if this area was closed down, the severity of the situation would be reduced.

Instead, now it is too late because the virus is spreading again to other areas in Tokyo. Equally, the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama are witnessing major concerns again.

Equally galling, the height of summer will begin in roughly ten days. Hence, the positives of most of May and early June have evaporated. Therefore, the psychological war continues added with horrendous heat on busy trains.

Even if infections come down again it will be over six months of anxiety extended to a higher degree because of one major angle in recent months.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

