Do Buddhists and Tribal Groups in Rakhine count in Myanmar? Western and Islamic media circus

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Myanmar isn’t isolated regionally and two powerful Permanent Members of the United Nations also support this nation. This applies to China and the Russian Federation who both have signed recent military agreements with Myanmar. Similarly, nations including China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and others throughout Asia are making business investments and making agreements in the area of infrastructural development with Myanmar. Therefore, the endless Western and Islamic media campaign against Myanmar is extremely alien to regional developments that are taking place in this country.

However, while nations in Asia are investing in Myanmar and border areas are being strengthened with China and India respectively, the same anti-Myanmar mantra is being peddled by many Western and Islamic media agencies. Yet, what is extremely noticeable is the negation of other ethnic issues that beset Myanmar. Equally important, it is abundantly clear that Western and Islamic media sources are showing a complete lack of care for indigenous Buddhists, Tribal Groups, Bengali Hindus, and non-Muslims who reside in Rakhine.

Of course, the same Western and Islamic media groups equally ignore the enormous pressure that is being put on indigenous Buddhists, Christians, the followers of Traditional Beliefs, and Hindus in Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), and Nagaland (India). This applies to endless Bengali Muslim mass migration and the murky role of Bangladesh in crushing the indigenous non-Muslims of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Also, Bangladesh isn’t taking responsibility for fellow Bengali Muslims who have entered India and Myanmar illegally. In other words, just like parts of Rakhine in Myanmar, you have a policy of Islamization by stealth based on Bengali Muslim migration and a land grab that is altering the cultural and religious dynamics of these places.

Modern Tokyo Times stated in a past article, “It is equally important that the international community acknowledges the threat of mass Bengali migration to Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), Nagaland (India), and other parts of India. After all, various Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, and Traditional Belief groups face the same Bengali threat in the above-named places. Hence, it is incumbent on the government of Myanmar to protect Buddhists and various Tribal Groups from Islamization by stealth in Rakhine based on enormous Bengali Muslim migration.”

Indeed, it appears that Islamic media groups are now manipulating Myanmar just like they do in relation to the Palestinian issue. In other words, Israel and Myanmar are useful whipping tools for Islamic nations to cover-up their duplicity in Libya, Syria, Yemen, and other nations. Equally, the Western media campaign that upped the need for change in Egypt, Libya, and Syria are now being seen for boosting the cause of ISIS (Islamic State – IS), various al-Qaeda affiliations, and the destabilization of these nations by the failed lofty ideals that were written against Colonel Gaddafi in Libya, Bashar al-Assad in Syria, and the Mubarak government in Egypt. However, the reality is Sunni Islamist sectarianism that is aimed at other Muslim sects, the cleansing of Christians in several Middle East nations, the murder and enslavement of the Yazidis (Sunni Islamists gained from the ensuing chaos in Syria and furthered their attack on Iraq) in Iraq, and the enslavement of black Africans in Libya by various Arab militias. Hence, the Western and Islamic media circus backed the forces that sprouted “Alawites to the grave, Christians to Beirut” in Syria and other brutal deeds in the nations already mentioned.

Overall, it is abundantly clear that Buddhists, Tribal Groups, Bengali Hindus, and others, all need protecting in Rakhine from the Bengali Muslim land grab and Islamist terrorist forces emanating from the same ethnic group. Equally, why isn’t the Saudi Arabia-led Sunni Muslim alliance being held accountable for the several million of individual Yemenis who are blighted by malnutrition and cholera based on the systematic destruction of Yemen?

Of course, many ethnic issues beset Myanmar based on recent history and the colonial legacy of the British. At the same time, the highly respected Aung San Suu Kyi is focused on maintaining and strengthening the democratic path that Myanmar needs. Hence, the current political elites in Myanmar are focused on a myriad of issues including the need to obtain economic investments in order to modernize the nation-state and provide ample opportunities for the citizens of this nation. However, in relation to Rakhine, the government of Myanmar and the armed forces need to protect Buddhists, various Tribal Groups, Bengali Hindus, and others, from the Bengali Muslim land grab that equally besets Assam (India) and the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh).

