DRC and another sex scandal involving the WHO: Exploitation during Ebola crisis

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

During times of crisis, concerning devastating earthquakes, Ebola, malnutrition, war, and so forth, various organizations connected to the United Nations (UN) and international charities have exploited females and children for sex. Hence, another scandal involving the World Health Organization (WHO) is all too familiar.

The latest scandal involves WHO workers – and others – exploiting their privilege to sexually abuse women in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This concerns internal and international workers who utilize their power and positions during times of utter devastation. Therefore, instead of alleviating the situation for poor women and children, they exploit the situation and sexually abuse people facing enormous hardship.

In a past article, Modern Tokyo Times said, “Sadly, for the DRC, this is nothing new. Thus, when people flee ethnic massacres – or seek help from Ebola and other viruses – the people meant to be protecting them often become their sexual abusers.”

Several years ago, Associated Press reported, “If the U.N. sexual abuse crisis has an epicenter, it is the Congo, where the scope of the problem first emerged 13 years ago – and where promised reforms have most clearly fallen short. Of the 2,000 sexual abuse and exploitation complaints made against U.N. peacekeepers and personnel worldwide over the past 12 years, more than 700 occurred in Congo…”

Andrew MacLeod, the former Chief of Operations at the UN’s Emergency Coordination Center, says, “He estimated that 60,000 rapes had been carried out by UN staff in the past decade, with 3,300 pedophiles working in the organization and its agencies.”

Concerning the latest sex scandal involving the WHO and other charities and humanitarian groups. Voice of America reports, “The commission found that more than 80 alleged cases of sexual abuse occurred during the outbreak between August 2018 and June 2020. Most of the victims were uneducated women ages 13 to 43.”

Modern Tokyo Times reported last year, “Various organizations within the United Nations (UN) – just like charities and humanitarian groups outside the UN – have been involved in countless sex scandals and the rape of children. Hence, even during the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the same criminal and abhorrent behavior occurred once more.”

The BBC reports, “Local women were also allegedly plied with drinks, ‘ambushed’ in hospitals, forced to have sex, and two became pregnant.”

Yes, even in hospitals, sexual perverts working for the WHO and other so-called humanitarian groups and charities are abusing young girls and women. When will this end?

https://www.voanews.com/a/who-ebola-responders-allegedly-sexually-abused-women-in-congo-/6249289.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-58710200

