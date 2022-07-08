Former PM Abe shot by ex-Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force member
Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Shinzo Abe, the influential former leader of Japan, was shot by an ex-military member. It is known that the shooter is a former Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force member – who left many years ago. However, his motives remain unknown.
Modern Tokyo Times reported earlier, “The influential former leader of Japan, Shinzo Abe, was shot in the city of Nara. It is feared that Abe is dead because authorities have stated he is in “a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.” Therefore, in Japan, this terminology is expressed before announcing the death of someone.”
However, it is still unconfirmed if Abe passed away – or if he is still fighting for his life. Hence, information remains sketchy – but the omens look grim.
It took Prime Minister Fumio Kishida nearly three hours to speak openly. Kishida said, “It is such a despicable act that took place during an election period, which is the foundation of democracy. It is totally unacceptable. I condemn the act in the strongest possible terms.”
The culprit arrested for the attempted murder of Abe is set to hold a grudge against him. He informed the police that he sought to kill Abe because he was unhappy with his policies.
NHK said, “Police arrested 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya in Nara City for allegedly attempting murder. They say they seized a gun at the site which the suspect was apparently holding.”
The former leader was rushed immediately to the Nara Medical University Hospital (Kashihara City). Yet, the local fire department stressed that Abe showed no vital signs of life. Therefore, people are still waiting for an official statement from the government of Japan.
The BBC says, “Mr Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for a year and then again from 2012 to 2020, before stepping down citing health reasons. He later revealed that he had suffered a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.”
In 1995, terrorism led to the deaths of 14 people after the Aum Shinrikyo sarin attack on the Tokyo Underground. Leading members of Aum, including Shoko Asahara, were executed in 2018.
Iccho Itoh, the Mayor of Nagasaki, was shot dead in 2007. Hence, while Japan witnesses very few gun crimes – unlike in America – the internal terrorist attack and the murder of the Mayor of Nagasaki in 2007 have happened.
It is essential to increase the security of leading politicians because Abe’s protection was minimal – despite being the most influential member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party outside the current leader Kishida. Therefore, a policy review is needed immediately.
