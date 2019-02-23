Hungary to provide major incentives to help the population grow: Visegrad and Europe

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Hungary fully understands the need to preserve the cultural and religious identity of the nation. Of course, with nations like the United Kingdom being blighted by endless stabbings in London, Female Genital Mutilation, acid attacks, high crime, Islamist terrorism, and the loss of a cohesive identity; then the government of Hungary appears rational. Therefore, the leaders of Hungary seek an internal solution to the demographic problem that blights many European nations.

Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, along with the fellow Visegrad nations of the Czech Republic (Czechia), Poland, and Slovakia all seek to focus on the rich cultural traditions of Europe. Other nations, notably Austria in Central Europe, also believe that an internal European solution must be found in order to solve the demographic issue. Hence, it will be interesting to see if other nations will also implement greater internal demographic incentives – rather than the method of Belgium, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom that are focused on endless immigration and introducing a replacement theory by stealth.

Orbán said, “They want as many migrants to enter as there are missing kids, so that the numbers will add up. We Hungarians have a different way of thinking. Instead of just numbers, we want Hungarian children. Migration for us is surrender.”

The trendy politically correct media will focus on possible undertones of anti-Muslim rhetoric but this nuance is overplayed. After all, how many Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, and Yazidi refugees have been taken in by the Islamic Sharia nations of Saudi Arabia and Iran in the last four decades? Similarly, while the Middle East religious minorities face the wrath of militant Islamism and are being cleansed and persecuted in several nations; the Muslim population in Europe continues to grow at a fast pace based on politically correct politicians. Hence, the one-way civilizational war is in full swing but for nations including Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia they seek to preserve European culture and respective identities.

The BBC reports, “Hungarian women with four children or more will be exempted for life from paying income tax, the prime minister has said, unveiling plans designed to boost the number of babies being born.”

Other demographic incentives are also being offered Hungarians rather than the non-indigenous quick fix of nations including Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the population of Hungary will show some signs of demographic increase over the next few years.

The Guardian reports, “Instead of looking to migration to solve the labour shortages and population decline, populist governments have rejected this option. Orbán built a wall along the country’s southern border to keep migrants out during the 2015 refugee crisis, and government-controlled media frequently links migration to moral decline and terrorism in Western Europe.”

Orbán uttered, “We do not need numbers. We need Hungarian children.”

Of course, it will be hard for Hungary and other nations to increase the birthrate based on various factors. Yet, at least the leader of Hungary is focused on trying to redress this problematic area that blights many European and East Asian nations. Therefore, even if the 2.1 fertility birthrate by 2030 is not obtainable but at least grows to 1.8 or 1.9, then at least this will help to boost Hungary.

On top of this, over 2.2 million Hungarians reside in the nations of Austria, Germany, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine. This is significant given the population of Hungary is approximately 9.7 million today. Hence, the economic and infrastructural reforms implemented by Hungary will hopefully encourage more Hungarians to return – or at least to invest in Hungary.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/feb/10/viktor-orban-no-tax-for-hungarian-women-with-four-or-more-children

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-47192612

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes