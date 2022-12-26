Japan and high daily deaths from Covid under Kishida: 55,000 dead

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is deteriorating concerning the number of deaths. Hence, over 66% of all coronavirus deaths in Japan happened in 2022. Therefore, the last week of 2022 is grim concerning high daily deaths.

Shinzo Abe (killed brutally by a lone assassin) took measures immediately at the outset of the coronavirus entering Japan. This includes temporary stop checks and financial support at the highest rate under his leadership. Hence, despite no vaccines under the leadership of Abe, he managed to keep deaths low and infections in check.

Yoshihide Suga initially followed a similar pattern. Thus State of Emergencies (mild compared with draconian nations including the United Kingdom) or quasi-State of Emergencies were declared to contain infections when they began to increase.

However, Kishida focuses on the economic angle and the vaccine program that was in place before he took office. Hence, deaths during Kishida’s administration continue to flow with each new coronavirus wave.

Kishida took office on October 4, 2021, when the death toll was 17,730 (world meters coronavirus website). Thus, by the end of today, 37,500 people will have perished under Kishida. This is despite his administration having the coronavirus vaccine at all times and improved drugs to cater to the virus.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Infections from coronavirus totaled just over 1.7 million before Kishida took office. This figure will climb to 28.5 million in the next two days. Hence, nearly 94 percent of all coronavirus cases have occurred under the leadership of Kishida – despite the favorable groundwork done by Abe and Suga...Understandably, the economic and social angles needed to be addressed. However, this is negated to an extent because Kishida is doubling the military budget. Therefore, Kishida’s coronavirus policies have made Japan much worse in 2022 – concerning the number of deaths and infections.”

The coronavirus first entered Japan in the middle of January 2020. Depressingly, Kishida’s administration is mainly focused on doubling the military budget. Also, Kishida enjoys lavish business trips and appeasing America at every turn.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

