Japan art and Eiichi Kotozuka: Sosaku Hanga

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Eiichi Kotozuka was born in Osaka in 1906. He is noted for his sōsaku hanga (creative prints) art – that blessed Japan in this period of history.

Kotozuka adored the rich cultural traditions of Japan. Hence, he incorporated this into his art. He also focused on flowers, landscapes, and various angles of nature.

The British Museum says, “After training in western art at the Shinano-hashi Yoga Kenkyujo, moved to Kyoto where he studied Nihonga and woodblock printmaking. Graduated from Kyoto City Art College in 1930. In 1934 participated in the Teiten exhibition for the first time...”

The first art piece is the Kasuga Shrine in winter. Kotozuka focuses on a striking print that fuses faith, the seasons, and nature. Thus the conclusion is a delightful art piece that utilizes snow and the religious Kasuga Shrine – with two deers creating another subtle dimension.

In the above art piece, Kotozuka highlights the natural beauty of Hirosawa Pond. The misty atmosphere also provides a lovely backdrop.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes