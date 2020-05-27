Japan art and Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942): A delightful dream world

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The artist Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942) lit up Japanese art during his time on this earth. Of course, lovers of Sekka exist far and wide in modern times based on his adorable art.

From a very young age, it was clear that Sekka was extremely gifted in art and design. Interestingly, despite being born in Kyoto, aspects of his art are like a dream world. Despite this, the majesty of Sekka means that a new delightful culture emerges through an angle unimagined to the usual traits of Kyoto.

Sekka is the last great master of rinpa (rimpa) art. However, he was never a traditionalist artist of this cultural art form. Instead, he fused more traditional rinpa with extremely creative art that stands out based on its simplicity – but dreamy feel!

Amazingly, when viewing the art of Sekka, he came from a samurai family. Outside of Japan, it seems incompatible when thinking about art and the warrior traits of samurai. However, in truth, one of the greatest Japanese warlords, Oda Nobunaga (1534-1582), adored high culture and his famous for his love of the Japanese tea ceremony.

Overall, Sekka expressed his art through various dimensions. Hence, people can flow from traditional rinpa art to extremely creative art that hits a delightful note. Therefore, the art in this article is focused overtly on the dream world that Sekka creates.

