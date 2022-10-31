Japan art and Kano Hideyori: 16th-century art

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kanō Hideyori belongs to the sixteenth century. However, little is known about Hideyori and the artistic dynamics that shaped his life.

In the delightful folding screen titled “Maple Viewers,” Hideyori highlights many fascinating angles of Japan. The Shinto shrine to Buddhist monks talking to lay people – and ordinary people are represented by being dressed in their finest while enjoying nature at its best.

The Tokyo National Museum says, “He was an artist of the Kano school active in the mid-16th century, the beginning of the Momoyama period (1573–1603), when Kyoto was recovering from the destruction of the Onin War. Although this is a traditional painting depicting popular places in connection with the seasons, it presents a lively depiction of contemporary food, clothing, and amusements.”

The autumn scenery represents people enjoying a mild autumn’s day by the bank of the River Kiyotaki. This part of the river flows through Northern Kyoto. Hence, a fusion of backdrops and people enjoying the delights of nature.

Buddhism and Shintoism are represented respectively by the Jingoji Temple and Atago Jinja Shrine. Indeed, the Shinto shrine depicts snow and the onset of winter to follow the last days of autumn.

https://www.tnm.jp/modules/r_exhibition/index.php?controller=item&id=4270&lang=en

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes