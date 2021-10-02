Japan art and the Persimmon Tree: Sawako Utsumi and homage to Sakai Hōitsu

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In time, the esteemed Japanese artist Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1829) became a Buddhist monk. However, long before Hōitsu sought solitude and becoming a Buddhist monk, he had studied various art forms. Therefore, after becoming a Buddhist monk, Hōitsu delved more into the art of Ogata Kōrin.

The contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi, who hails from northern Japan, equally adores solitude and art. Yet, unlike Hōitsu, her religious dimension concerns Shintoism despite often visiting Buddhist temples.

In an art piece by Hōitsu (original art piece above) which depicts a delightful crow being enticed by the persimmon tree, the contemporary artist Utsumi pays homage to this adorable art piece. Not only does Utsumi pay homage, but she depicts the same persimmon tree from two angles of color.

The Persimmon Tree and the Reflection of Time and The Persimmon Tree and time reflected in a new light by Utsumi are two delightful art pieces that focus on the original by Hōitsu. She does this by omitting the crow and altering the color background dramatically. Therefore, the combination of an orderly art piece by Hōitsu – and the crow enjoying the nourishment of fruit – is dramatically transformed by Utsumi while connecting to the original.

Henceforth, the bird is now a ghost – just like Japanese Rinpa art and traditional high culture are becoming ghosts in modern Japan outside of tourism. Thus the spruced up modern versions by Utsumi are a reflection of the passages of time. However, despite the passages of time, Utsumi focuses on the past for inspiration. Therefore, Utsumi is connecting to a world that still inspires through the prism of art.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-persimmon-tree-and-the-reflection-of-time-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-persimmon-tree-and-time-reflected-in-new-light-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

http://sawakoart.com

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes