Japan art and Toyohiro (1773-1828)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Utagawa Toyohiro (1773-1828) was born during the Edo Period. As his surname suggests, he was an important member of the Utagawa School that developed countless artists. Toyohiro studied under Utagawa Toyoharu.

He was fascinated by the famous entertainment quarter in Yoshiwara. This place still conjures up images of sexuality in modern times. However, it paves into limited significance compared with the heyday period.

The British Museum says, “Toyohiro became most active as an artist from the late 1790s, producing prints and paintings of beautiful women, a small quantity of landscapes and ‘surimono’, and many book illustrations. His paintings include some particularly fine examples.”

Toyohiro taught Hiroshige during his informative years. Hence, not only did Toyohiro produce lovely art: but he also provided Hiroshige with a firm foundation. In time, Hiroshige would become one of the most famous artists to have emanated from Japan – concerning international notoriety.

The Museum of Art (MOA) says, “Utagawa Hiroshige (1797–1858), meanwhile, started his career as an illustrator at the atelier of Utagawa Toyohiro, but soon his landscape prints made his name.”

In the delightful art pieces in this article, the sense of refinement is felt deeply in Toyohiro’s more famous art pieces. Overall, Toyohiro connected with the times and handed down his skills to several students of high reputation.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes