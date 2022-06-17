Japan art and Tsuchiya Koitsu: Snow falling at night

Japan art and Tsuchiya Kōitsu: Snow falling at night

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Tsuchiya Kōitsu was born in 1870 and passed away in 1949. Thus he witnessed the Meiji, Taisho, and Showa periods of Japanese history and the sorrow of several wars.

However, in this article, a serene feel can be felt when viewing his art. This concerns the snow falling at night and the different art themes that follow. Therefore, a certain romantic feel and serenity emerge in his lovely art concerning the falling snow and the dark skyline.

The Koller Collection of Asian Art says, “Kōitsu Tsuchiya 土屋光逸 (1870–1949) was a master landscape print designer part of the New Prints Movement (shin-hanga) in early 20th c. Japan. His prints, known for their intriguing color schemes and theatrical use of light, are referred to as light ray pictures (kosen-ga).”

He studied under the esteemed Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847-1915). This informative period of his artistic development stayed with Kōitsu concerning the longevity of 19 years that they worked together. Therefore, Kiyochika’s love of light is a visible connection with Kōitsu and other important angles.

However, his art is visibly different in various ways – despite the allure of Kiyochika and the fond memories he held for his mentor.

