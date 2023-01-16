Japan art Shoda Koho: Shin hanga

Japan art and Shoda Koho: Shin hanga

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Shoda Koho belongs to the shin hanga (new prints) art movement. It is believed that he studied under Ogata Gekko (1859-1920).

Little is known about Koho apart from the extreme basics. Hence, he was born in Tokyo during the early years of the Meiji Period (1868-1912) and died shortly after the end of the Pacific War.

In the first image, people are fishing in the morning mist. One can imagine the sheer joy of fishing in such a stunning landscape.

In the next art piece, people are enjoying the spring environment. The attire of the females is different concerning the color schemes. Therefore, a sense of refined fashion flows – in a natural way!

In the last art piece, the feeling of serenity abounds. This concerns the moonlight setting and the stunning landscape.

The dates of Koho’s prints apply mainly to the Taisho and early Showa periods – despite being born early in the Meiji period. Hence, if he was taught by Gekko – and was born in the early Meiji period: it seems surprising that he didn’t produce art connected to the Meiji period – along with highlighting more of the influence of Gekko. Therefore, speculation of even limited areas of his life abounds – a jigsaw with very few pieces!

