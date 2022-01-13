Japan in a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases after New Year period

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Japan did little to stem activities during the New Year period. Hence, no surprise that yesterday and today witnessed over ten thousand daily infections for the first time since early September 2021. Therefore, the highly contagious omicron variant is spreading rapidly.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cabinet know that the Omicron coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads rapidly. However, the Kishida administration put few breaks on people during the entire festive period.

Yuriko Koike, the Tokyo Governor, announced over 3,100 daily infections today. In Osaka, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura says cases should surpass 2,000. Hence, this is the highest number of daily coronavirus infections in both megacities since September.

Okinawa and Aichi also announced over 1,000 new daily infections. The American military angle of mass infections -and Japanese tourists flocking to Okinawa during the New Year period – created the fresh outbreak in this prefecture.

NHK reports, “The government will move forward the provision of third shots for the elderly and medical staff, and provide other people with booster shots sooner than the original schedule of March.”

The next few weeks will witness if Kishida’s coronavirus strategy works. This concerns the strengthening of the medical sector in providing more hospital beds, targetting the seriously ill, better medication, and other measures.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20220113_04/

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

