Japan to provide more economic support to Afghanistan

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan is concerned about the economic crisis and the infrastructure of Afghanistan after the Taliban took power from the American-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani. The former president of Afghanistan fled the nation – and untold money disappeared because of rampant corruption among the ruling Afghan elites. Therefore, the “ghost army” naturally fell like a pack of cards.

Japan is extremely worried that the harsh winter will lead to many deaths in Afghanistan. After all, the poor were already struggling in remote areas under the former government.

The latest economic aid package is expected to be approximately 100 million dollars. This follows on from the 58 million dollars declared in October.

Food insecurity is estimated to cover over half the population. Hence, the international community – irrespective of being opposed to the Taliban – faces little option but to support the most vulnerable. However, given the past abuse of economic aid, it is hoped that the money will be monitored and targeted to the most vulnerable in society.

Japan’s economic support concerns food, hygiene, health support networks, and water. This will be managed by many international organizations, including the UN World Food Programme.

The Sunni Islamist Taliban movement that persecutes apostates and minority Muslim groups, including the Shia in modern-day Afghanistan, is part of a long history of militancy. Therefore, the religions of Buddhism, Hinduism, Zoroastrianism, and others all succumbed to Islam many centuries ago.

