Japanese contemporary artist: Trees, Shinto, and contrast

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who hails from northern Japan. In this art piece, the focus is on her different dimensions to trees that highlight the sublime beauty of nature.

The various settings concerning Japanese dimensions and natural landscapes in Europe are a real treasure. Hence natural settings to the contrast of more spiritual angles can be felt deeply – irrespective of the angle portrayed.

The artist feels a strong connection to local Shintoism – whereby nature, mystery, and faith fuse naturally. However, Utsumi equally adores visiting Buddhist temples to old Christian churches on her travels. Therefore, a nice flow of spirituality – even when not visible – is expressed naturally in some of her art pieces.

The “Tree of Life” is depicted in various faiths and mythologies. This is sometimes expressed directly or more mysteriously. Hence, trees within Shintoism – and the kodama spirits – are just one angle related to a world unseen in this faith.

Kami in the Shinto faith is not easy to explain. The BBC says, concerning Kami spirits, “So the word is used to refer to both the essence of existence or beingness which is found in everything, and to particular things which display the essence of existence in an awe-inspiring way… But while everything contains kami, only those things which show their kami-nature in a particularly striking way are referred to as kami.”

However, for other people, the beauty of flowers, the richness of the seasons, changing reality of trees throughout the year, Spring and the abundance of life, birds chirping away, the flow of rivers, mountain landscapes, and so forth, increase with age. Therefore, the cycle of life and spirituality – within the prism of nature – shares a common linkage with Shintoism.

Utsumi’s delightful artistic skills shine brightly. Also, the spiritual dimension is never far away from many of her art pieces.

After all, the kami remains unseen to the human eye – or far from the hearts of the followers of Abraham or secular-minded people. Therefore, spiritual depictions aren’t always necessary to connect this angle.

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/persimmon-tree-and-the-reflection-of-time-sawako-utsumi.html – The Persimmon Tree and the Reflection of Time

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-blossoming-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html

http://sawakoart.com

