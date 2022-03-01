Kenya rolls out rapid testing for Malaria and Covid-19

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Kenyan government is rolling out malaria and Covid-19 (coronavirus) PCR testing kits. Hence, Kenya is taking a proactive approach in tackling the scourge of both serious health issues.

The chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health, Rashid Aman, said, “The kits that are the first to be produced locally, will save the country and families from importation at a higher price.”

Voice of America reports, “Kenya has ramped up its efforts to control the twin challenges of the coronavirus and malaria by introducing locally made testing kits for the two diseases. Kenya’s Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) says the kits offer quicker detection and will soon be exported to the region.”

Malaria is a persistent killer, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. For example, approximately 627,000 people died from malaria two years ago. Of these, four-fifths were children aged five or younger.

The Ministry of Health in Kenya reports, “Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) has today put Kenya on the global research map following the launch of two major innovations namely: Covid-19 PCR testing kit and Malaria detection testing kit.”

The Ministry of Health continues, “Dr. Aman said the latest research milestone needed to be celebrated and supported by all Kenyans and commended the Kemri leadership and the entire team of researchers and scientists behind the innovations.”

https://www.health.go.ke/major-milestone-for-kenya-as-kemri-launches-covid-19-and-malaria-testing-kits/

