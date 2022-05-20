Libya tensions and the legacy of America and the UK: Failed states (EU and Japan)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The European Union (EU) and Japan never imposed sanctions on America and other European nations involved with the destabilization of Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, and countless brutal deeds – from the former leader of America (Barack Obama) and the United Kingdom selling vast military arms to the Saudi-led alliance to kill and slaughter in Yemen to past intrigues in countless conflicts. Hence, recent fighting in Libya sums up the failed states that America and its allies have created – and how America and the usual allies never faced economic sanctions, the threat of war crimes, and how nations like Japan said zilch.

This week militias belonging to the two prime ministers of Libya attacked each other once more. Prime Minister Fathi Bashaga (Bashagha) was embarrassingly forced to flee the capital after supporters of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah (United Nations appointed) obtained the upper hand.

Dbeibah is adamant that he will only relinquish power to an elected Libyan government and not to Bashaga. Thus, he accused the bid by Bashaga of usurping the political process. Therefore, Dbeibah condemned his political rival.

Obama – along with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom – promised A New Democratic Dawn for Libya after the overthrow of Colonel Gaddafi. America promised the same in Afghanistan. Firstly, in the 1980s, when Islamist sectarians were provided with military arms and training by the CIA and the same equivalents in Pakistan (ISI) and the United Kingdom (MI6).

After September 11, when Islamists killed many in America: the same promise of democracy was espoused. However, the result was cronyism, the theft of money by Afghan elites, and the eventual return of the Taliban. Thus, the ongoing failed states of Afghanistan, Libya, and Iraq share a similar theme. Likewise, death and destruction in Syria followed after Gulf and NATO powers supported various Islamist sectarian forces to fight against the government of Syria.

Serbia also lost its “Orthodox Christian Jerusalem of Kosovo” after NATO powers attacked this country. Since this period various ethnic minority groups have been attacked by Albanian nationalists. Therefore, the one thread of mass immigration from failed states in parts of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia have in common is that America and the United Kingdom were at the forefront of all these convulsions.

Indeed, the nations of America, France, and the United Kingdom care zilch for regional nations who suffer from these convulsions. For example, the impact on Lebanon after the international intrigues against the government of Syria. Equally, the entire Sahel region is suffering from the debacle of Libya – from terrorism to fragile nations and enormous food insecurity.

Nations from the collective bloc of the European Union – along with Japan – never called for sanctions against America and the United Kingdom nor mentioned war crimes. However, Japan never stops its anti-Russia stance under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida concerning Ukraine. Therefore, the leaders of the European Union and Japan are morally corrupt.

Turning back to current events in Libya, Voice of America reports, “Militia supporters of Libya’s two rival prime ministers fired rockets and automatic weapons at each other early Tuesday, forcing parliament-appointed Prime Minister Fathi Bashaga to withdraw from the capital after a failed attempt to take control of government administration buildings.”

The supporters of Bashaga seek him to set up a rival government in the former stronghold of Gaddafi. This concerns the port city of Sirte.

Associate Foreign Press reports, “Endowed with the most abundant reserves in Africa, Libya has been plagued since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011 by a series of political crises and violence that are undermining the transition process that is supposed to turn the page on years of dictatorship.”

America and the United Kingdom are responsible for the deaths of vast numbers of people concerning the convulsions they have unleashed. Other nations, including France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan (concerning Afghanistan), have involved themselves. Hence, these convulsions are still killing people in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and other nations in 2022.

Also, the entire Sahel region, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Niger, is suffering from the consequences of the Libya debacle. Similarly, Serbian Orthodox Christians also reside in ghettoes in Kosovo. The Yazidis are also enslaved by ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in Iraq – while the majority of Christians have fled this nation since the US-led invasion.

However, the European Union and Japan never called for economic sanctions and war crimes against America and the United Kingdom (the main two nations responsible for all this carnage). Indeed, Japan increased its financial support of American military bases while rubber-stamping America’s anti-China and anti-Russia intrigues.

Hence, events in Libya sum up the hypocrisy of G-7 nations and the brutal deeds of America and the United Kingdom – and other nations involved. Therefore, from the hypocrisy of the European Union and Japan – to the flow of death and mass poverty after these destabilizations – it is apparent that America and the United Kingdom can evade accountability by spreading anti-China and anti-Russia propaganda to incite new conflicts – while bombing any nation on this planet deemed a threat to their national interests.

Overall, the European Union, Japan, and G-7 nations are extremely selective concerning condemnation, economic sanctions, media propaganda, and war crimes.

