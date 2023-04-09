Military drills around Taiwan by China in response to US meddling (Japan)

President Joe Biden of America passed a record defense budget of $858 billion in 2023. Accordingly, with the defense budget set to increase in 2024, the Democratic Party war machine will spend over $1.7 trillion in two years on its military budget.

Naturally, for Biden to justify this – especially with economic convulsions from Covid-19 and sanctions on the Russian Federation – the “alleged” enemies of China and the Russian Federation are over-hyped to spend vast sums on America’s war machine.

Hence, the meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan and the US House Speaker (Kevin McCarthy) is being met by a response to America’s perceived aggression against China. Thus China will hold military exercises around Taiwan for three days to show the displeasure of political elites in Beijing.

NHK News reports, “Last year, China conducted large-scale military drills around Taiwan in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan supports the anti-China and anti-Russian Federation bandwagon – that is being pushed by the Biden administration. However, prominent military exercises by America concerning the Korean Peninsula and meddling related to the China and Taiwan question are encouraging both nations to show their respective military might. Therefore, it isn’t in the national interest of Japan to have such heightened tensions all the time related to the meddling of America.

Reuters reports, “Seventy-one Chinese military aircraft crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday as China began drills around Taiwan in anger at President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The Eastern Theatre Command of China declared, “This is a serious warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces’ collusion and provocation, and it is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Voice of America reports, “U.S. President Joe Biden has frequently said the United States would militarily defend Taiwan if China were to invade, although Washington has maintained that its One China policy has not changed.”

In December 2022, Modern Tokyo Times said, “Military drills by China aimed at Japan (similar to Taiwan) – concerning areas of territorial disputes – might increase if Kishida keeps on espousing anti-China rhetoric. This especially applies if Japan decides to move ahead with Kishida’s militarization plans in tandem with supporting America’s containment of China and the Russian Federation.”

Rationality needs to return to the Japanese Foreign Ministry similar to the 1950s onward until the first decade of the twenty-first century. Accordingly, Japan needs to request that America reduces meddling concerning Taiwan.

Likewise, internal political pressure in Japan is needed to contain the rash foreign policy of Kishida. After all, unlike the late leader Shinzo Abe who developed cordial relations with the Russian Federation, Kishida immediately erased this positive posture to the detriment of the national interests of Japan.

Northeast Asian nations should be in control of regional developments. Therefore, Northeast Asian countries should seek compromises to prevent a military arms race and stem the divisionist policies of America.

Sadly, at the moment, Japan is the “divisionist” dream of America under Kishida.

