Miyuki Yamada becomes youngest Japanese Paralympics medalist with silver in swimming

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Miyuki Yamada made Japanese Paralympic history by becoming the youngest ever medalist for Japan. This tenacious young lady took silver in the 100 meter-backstroke S2 class to the eventual winner Pin Xiu Yip of Singapore.

Yamada is a very determined young lady who highlights the beauty of the Paralympics. She was born without arms and in everyday life, she utilizes her electric wheelchair. Yamada also faces other problems concerning mobility. However, in the swimming pool – and in other areas of life – she is determined to succeed and extremely focused.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Unlike the male 100-meters and 200-meters Japanese sprinters in track and field who all failed to get past the first round in the Olympics, despite many recording fast times; Yamada enjoyed her swimming event. Thus she didn’t tie up because of nerves. Instead, she broke Japanese Paralympic history.”

The new breaker of Japanese Paralympic history confirmed that she felt happy in the swimming pool. Hence, issues concerning nerves simply melted away once the swimming event started. Therefore, she swam beyond her years and gave everything throughout the race.

Yamada said, “I want to say that I will dedicate this to everybody who has supported me along the way, but it’s actually my mom and my coach. They told me to have fun and I want them to know that I did.”

She is also determined to reach out to international athletes through the medium of the English language.

