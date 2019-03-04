Old Japanese photography of Kusakabe Kimbei and the mirage



Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese photographer, Kusakabe Kimbei, was born in 1841 in Edo Japan and died in the 1930s during a period of heightened political tension in this nation. Hence, one can only imagine the things he witnessed throughout his life because many convulsions hit Japan during his lifetime. However, in more recent times Kimbei’s reputation gradually grew long after his death. Therefore, Kimbei went from being on the margins of Japanese photography for countless decades to being widely accepted internationally among individuals who adore images of old Japan.

Of course, it is debatable about what the work of any photographer actually teaches us – or the meaning behind the photography. After all, when it comes to the media, for example, images can be part of mass propaganda or the agenda of the individual.

Alternatively, for many photographers, you may not have any agenda whatsoever – or the subject matter may just be based on landscapes or other natural themes. Likewise, for others, photography is all about making a living and surviving financially. Therefore, Kimbei’s photography, irrespective of his passion, is based on the economic angle and how he made his living.

In the images highlighted in this article, the photos obviously show aspects of everyday life. It all seems natural and “a matter of fact” but often people were hired in order to meet the demands of Western buyers. Hence, while the viewer can feel a glimmer of ordinary life in the land of the rising sun, it was often a mirage based on being highly staged.

It is known that his skill of being a photographic colorist appealed to Felice Beato and Baron Raimund von Stillfried. Indeed, knowledge and respect went in all directions because both individuals were photographers. Overall, Kimbei provides a window into old Japan even if a mirage and being distant from the real Japan that existed. After all, the focus for Kimbei was commercial and appeasing people who would buy his photography and other areas he was linked to.

