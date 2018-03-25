Poetry: Hell or heaven can’t defeat the futility of life

Hell or heaven can’t defeat the futility of life
The beauty of life fades by the woe of age and time
All that once was near, now but a blurred memory
Even the joy of the early dew is now dead
God and gods are meant to provide light
Yet, the death of nature negates all words of comfort
Instead, hell seems more honest even if an illusion
Feeling of warmth in the early years of life now entails bitterness
For the memory is fading fast from the person who gave me life
Now even the only son is forgotten or embroiled by a new fake brother
How torturous is the memory of my father’s withering body
Eaten away by cancer, one area at a time
Until the muscular body could no longer hold his body
Where is God, where are the Gods, how can karma exist?
In truth, this world is a nightmare away from the fake light of hope
Hence, even my DNA will come to haunt me
If beauty is fleeting, pain and sorrow isn’t
So whatever awaits in the afterlife, it can’t be worse than now
Therefore, heaven or hell can’t disguise the futility of this world
by Lee Jay Walker
http://sawakoart.com – Art by Sawako Utsumi
