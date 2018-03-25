Poetry: Hell or heaven can’t defeat the futility of life

Hell or heaven can’t defeat the futility of life

The beauty of life fades by the woe of age and time

All that once was near, now but a blurred memory

Even the joy of the early dew is now dead

God and gods are meant to provide light

Yet, the death of nature negates all words of comfort

Instead, hell seems more honest even if an illusion

Feeling of warmth in the early years of life now entails bitterness

For the memory is fading fast from the person who gave me life

Now even the only son is forgotten or embroiled by a new fake brother

How torturous is the memory of my father’s withering body

Eaten away by cancer, one area at a time

Until the muscular body could no longer hold his body

Where is God, where are the Gods, how can karma exist?

In truth, this world is a nightmare away from the fake light of hope

Hence, even my DNA will come to haunt me

If beauty is fleeting, pain and sorrow isn’t

So whatever awaits in the afterlife, it can’t be worse than now

Therefore, heaven or hell can’t disguise the futility of this world

by Lee Jay Walker

