Poland decries EU threat of economic blackmail: Endless Visegrad disrespect

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Poland is adamant that its dispute with the European Union (EU) should be discussed in a democratic approach and not a diktat. This diktat, implied by the behavior of the European Commission, concerns the non-approval of €57 billion while Poland disputes a certain aspect of EU law.

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, is very far from Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom who was staunchly anti-EU. Hence, Morawiecki said, “My government, the parliamentary majority which stands behind this government, is a part of this pro-European majority in Poland.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission Chief, said, “she would act to prevent Poland undermining EU values.”

Reuters reports, “Von der Leyen said a ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal last week that parts of European Union law are incompatible with the Polish constitution was “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order.”

The BBC, summing up the approach of Ursula von der Leyen, says, “The latest row has come to a head over an unprecedented and controversial ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal that in effect rejects the core principle that EU law has primacy over national legislation.”

The BBC, from the point of view of Poland, reports, “Morawiecki said the Polish court ruling on 7 October had been misunderstood and only questioned one area of EU treaties.”

Ursula von der Leyen is adamant that Poland is challenging the foundations of the EU. She said, “This ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union. It is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order.”

However, Poland, like other Visegrad nations, notably Hungary – and other nations that were once ruled by the thumb of the former Soviet Union – feel victimized by EU diktats that oppose their pro-Christian, pro-family, and pro-European cultural approach to modern society. The Visegrad Four consists of Czechia (Czech Republic), Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Therefore, nations in the EU that escaped the diktats of the former Soviet Union should reach out and understand why the Visegrad Four – and other nations – fear mass uniformity and non-cultural traditions to be implemented by the EU superstate.

Morawiecki said, “Democracy is a principle that is adhered to in Poland, and this is what the European Union is based on…And this is why we cannot remain silent when our country, as it is here, is attacked in an unjust and biased manner.”

He further stated, “It is unacceptable to impose your decision on others without a legal basis… It is all the more unacceptable to use the language of financial blackmail for this purpose, to talk about penalties or to use words that go even further against some member states.”

Even if member states currently oppose the stance taken by Poland – similar to opposing certain stances taken by Hungary – the economic blackmail angle tarnishes the EU approach.

Morawiecki uttered, “I reject the language of threats and extortion. I do not agree with Poland being blackmailed and threatened by politicians – so that blackmail does not become a method of conducting politics towards one of the member states. This is not how democracies work.”

However, Ursula von der Leyen appears to be intent on solving the crisis forcefully from the start. Henceforth, she implied legal action against Poland, the suspension of EU voting rights for this nation, and the threat of funding cuts. Therefore, the approach of a diktat against Poland – instead of seeking a compromise and listening to the concerns of this nation – is taking place.

Ironically, despite horrendous issues from FGM, terrorism, and other ills affecting certain European nations where EU values don’t exist in certain quarters, the same EU elites pick on Visegrad nations despite these nations firmly supporting the traditional values that enabled Europe to modernize scientifically and democratically.

Morawiecki pointedly said, “So we are saying yes to European universalism, but we say no to European centralism.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-warns-poland-it-will-pay-challenging-common-law-2021-10-19/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58955375

