Russophobia in America is containing Trump: Democrats, Republicans, and the Media

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Hardline Republicans and liberal Democrats who espouse Russophobia at the drop of a hat seek to put President Donald Trump of America into a bigger corner in 2018. It seems that terrorist ratlines by certain allies of America prior to the Trump administration, the NSA scandal under the Obama administration, the death of an American ambassador in Libya based on anything but the truth from the past administration, tolerating arms to al-Qaeda affiliates from Libya to Syria, and other realities that blighted the Obama administration, all pale into insignificance because it is all about “Russophobia.” Also, the media agenda and controlling a possible independent president is another important criteria for the traditional elites. Hence, the rhetoric about Mike Flynn – and so many others since Trump took office – is somehow deemed to be much worse than countless failures under past American administrations.

The elitist old guard – irrespective if hardline Republicans, Democrats, or the usual Russophobia media outlets are all working in tandem. This applies to maintaining negative relations between America and the Russian Federation. At the same time, the old guard fears an independent leader who may implement new policies that don’t fit into their respective worldview. Therefore, Trump is being pressurized by all means possible to stick to the Russophobia agenda and to tie the Russian Federation down by any means possible.

Reuters reported last year, “U.S. lawmakers, including some leading Republicans, called for a deeper inquiry into not just Flynn’s actions but broader White House ties to Russia. Trump has long said that he would like improved relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Flynn was a firm believer in resetting relations between America and the Russian Federation. Equally significant, he desired a strong policy towards Islamist terrorists. This reality is contrary to past American administrations that either tolerated or trained Sunni Islamist terrorists from Afghanistan in the 1980s, to Bosnia in the early to middle of the 1990s, to more recent intrigues by the Obama administration in Libya and Syria. Given this reality, Flynn was already a deadly bogeyman to respective hardline Republicans, liberal Democrats, and the apologist Islamist media agenda. Hence, Russophobia became a convenient tool to prevent cordial relations between America and the Russian Federation.

On January 12, 2017, prior to Trump becoming the leader of America, Modern Tokyo Times forewarned that traps might be laid to prevent a new start with the Russian Federation under the Trump administration. Modern Tokyo Times said, “It is obvious that Obama, the liberal media, and internal mechanisms in America, seek to tie the President-elect down. Given this reality, Donald Trump needs to avoid the traps being set and this equally applies to Obama upping the ante towards the Russian Federation before shortly leaving office.”

Modern Tokyo Times also stated, “In many parts of modern Europe, people are witnessing greater police and security forces being armed to the teeth. This applies to protecting holy places, major festivals, airports, and so forth – and this is virtually all aimed at preventing Sunni Islamist terrorism. Likewise, growing crime, enormous mass immigration, and increasing Sunni Islamization are taking root in many cities in major countries in Europe. However, despite this, NATO, political liberal elites, and Obama are all fixated on the Russian Federation.”

Misdemeanors by Flynn and others may have occurred – or, more likely, the situation is being blown up out of all proportions and the same applies to alleged scandals being mentioned in early 2018. Either way, the issue is not about any single individual. Instead, the bigger picture is to crush the independence of Trump in order to persevere the ways of the old guard. Therefore, Trump needed to reinvigorate his policy agenda and to stay loyal to his original ideas before he was elected.

However, it seems that the old guard is crushing the independence of Trump because he is now embarking on a Russophobia agenda based on the traps put down by the old guard. Hence, it seems that the media agenda, Republican hardliners, and the Democrats that seek to crush Trump by stealth are now containing the president of America.

http://moderntokyotimes.com/?p=6406

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-flynn-idUSKBN15T226

