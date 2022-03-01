Saitama tourism: Heirinji Buddhist Temple in easy reach of Tokyo

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The delightful Buddhist compound of Heirinji (Heirin-ji) is a great place to visit in the prefecture of Saitama. Hence, many people visit Heirinji Rinzai Buddhist Temple from Saitama, Tokyo (only 35/45 minutes via train and bus from Ikebukuro), and further afield.

This lovely Buddhist compound enables visitors to enjoy the woodland area where nature and the religiosity of Buddhism intertwine naturally. A fascinating ancient graveyard also fuses with the woodland area and the entire Buddhist compound. This concerns old stone masonry, religious statues, and words that collectively create a sense of inner-spirituality during your visit.

Buddha said, “Happiness does not depend on what you have or who you are, it solely relies on what you think.”

The Heirinji Rinzai Buddhist Temple provides a sense of the distant past, a spiritual now, and a future that remains in the hands of each visitor. Indeed, even for the most secular of visitors – or a person who is a million miles from any religion – people can’t help but sense something special.

In a past article, it was said, “Heirinji is a living Buddhist temple compound that still teaches monks. Thus sometimes you see Buddhist monks working and maintaining the spacious grounds of Heirinji. Similarly, the entire Buddhist compound is well cared for concerning architecture, nature, the religious angle, and caring for the graveyard area.”

The historical and religious connection goes back hundreds of years. Also, the living angle of Buddhist monks being taught is a real treat. Hence, a visit to Heirinji is spiritually uplifting and extremely rewarding – while the woodland area enables people to relax and contemplate, with birds making noises in the background. Therefore, irrespective of whether people reside in Saitama, Tokyo, or further afield, the richness of this Buddhist compound will refreshen the soul and enlighten the mind.

http://www.heirinji.or.jp/index.html

TRAVEL INFORMATION – If traveling from Ikebukuro (Tokyo), the combined train and bus connection takes approximately 35 to 45 minutes. People can alight at either Asakadai or Shiki train stations on the Tobu Tojo Train Line and then get the respective bus. Of course, you have other connections via the Niiza train station on the Musashino Line and either a bus or taxi (roughly 1,200 to 1,500 yen) to Heirinji.

