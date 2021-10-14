Sunni Islamists massacre Muslims in mosque attack in Niger

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamists have massacred 10 people after a brutal attack against a mosque in Niger. Only recently, Sunni Islamists slaughtered Shia Muslims in Afghanistan inside another mosque. Therefore, the sheer hatred of Islamists – against non-Muslims and Muslims alike – is a reality in countless nations.

Terrorist attacks blight the tri-border region of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Indeed, the entire Sahel is being destabilized by several Islamist terrorist networks.

The latest attack in Niger took place in the tri-border village of Abankor. Henceforth, another community was ripped apart by terrorists.

AFP reports, “The attackers arrived on motorbikes during evening prayers and the victims were in the mosque when they were killed.”

Voice of America reports, “The flashpoint area is frequently targeted by the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara and the al-Qaida-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims with deadly attacks against civilians and soldiers.”

The fear of ordinary farmers and local people throughout the tri-border area is enormous. Hence, a region already blighted by poverty – and food insecurity issues – is suffering the horrendous convulsions of terrorism. Therefore, regional nations need to unite against the threat of terrorism and destabilization.

Similarly, the international community needs to support all nations hit by terrorism throughout the region.

