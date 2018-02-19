Suspected Islamist terrorist attack in Dagestan in Russia: 5 Christian women killed in church attack

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A suspected Takfiri Islamist killed 5 Christian women in the republic of Dagestan in the Russian Federation. The brutal murder of innocent Orthodox Christian women took place after they were leaving a church service. Therefore, people in the city of Kizlyar are in deep shock.

It is known that the suspected Takfiri Islamist waited for Christian worshippers to leave the finished service. Once this happened, then the terrorist opened fire and killed female Christians while praising Allah.

The BBC reports on the words of a Christian priest who witnessed the attack. He said, “We had finished the mass and were beginning to leave the church. A bearded man ran towards the church shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is greatest) and killed four people.”

According to the RBK Daily news source in Russia (reported in the BBC), the terrorist is called Khalil Khalilov. Unsurprisingly, ISIS (Islamic State – IS) claimed responsibility for the cowardly terrorist attack against Christian female worshippers.

Reuters reports, “Russian news agencies said the attack occurred as churchgoers celebrated Maslenitsa, a Christian holiday marking the last day before Lent according to the eastern Orthodox calendar.”

It is known that security services killed the terrorist shortly after his brutal attack against Christian worshippers.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-43105171

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-dagestan-shooting/five-killed-in-attack-on-church-in-russias-dagestan-agencies-idUSKCN1G20NV

