Suspected Islamists hack another 30 people to death in the DRC

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another fresh massacre by suspected Islamists in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by hacking people to death is being blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The ADF is reportedly affiliated with ISIS (Islamic State – IS) even if some doubt any true alliance. However, like ISIS, the ADF is a brutal Islamist terrorist group that kills innocents.

The latest massacre took place in the restive eastern part of the DRC. Thus the latest massacre that took place in the environs of Makutano, resembles the recent massacre that occurred last week in the village of Kasanzi. These two massacres took place in the province of North Kivu.

Last week, 19 people were hacked and burnt to death in Kasanzi by Sunni Islamists. While this week, at least 30 individuals were hacked and clubbed to death in the environs of Makutano.

Reuters (Voice of America) reports, “No group immediately claimed responsibility for the raid. The ADF, which was formed in neighboring Uganda and says it is allied to Islamic State, seldom makes public statements.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Health-related concerns in the DRC include cholera, Covid-19, Ebola, HIV/AIDS, intestinal parasites, malaria, measles, the Plague, tuberculosis, and other important health issues that further exacerbate the situation. In one recent outbreak of measles (2018-2020), approximately eight thousand died. Of these, roughly 75 percent were children aged below five years of age.”

Security measures implemented by President Felix Tshisekedi are failing to end the senseless butchering by the ADF. Hence, a new strategy is needed to contain the crisis.

International and regional assistance to help the DRC is needed because of the magnitude of the situation.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/militants-armed-machetes-kill-30-villagers-east-congo

