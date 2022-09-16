Taliban using US war chest to attack NRF

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The National Resistance Front (NRF) continues to counter the Taliban in the Panjshir Valley – mainly concerning sporadic attacks. Hence, the Taliban claims to have killed approximately 40 fighters from the NRF in recent days. Therefore, this is an admission by the Taliban that the NRF is putting up resistance in the Panjshir Valley.

In May, the NRF launched several attacks against the Taliban in the mountains and valleys of Panjshir Valley. The administration of President Joe Biden not only handed Afghanistan on “a Taliban plate,” but the armed forces of America also left billions of dollars of military equipment behind. Thus the Taliban is using American military weapons and other Western weapons to kill NRF forces.

Voice of America reports, “Critics say the anti-rebel offensive indicates the Taliban are struggling to contain the National Resistance Front, or NRF, a growing insurgency in Panjshir and parts of neighboring Baghlan province since taking over the war-torn country a year ago.”

The Taliban is utilizing the military assets of America concerning ground and air operations against the NRF. Hence, despite the Taliban downplaying the significance of the NRF: the truth of the matter is the Taliban requested Abdul Qayum Zakir (a senior commander within the Taliban) to counter the NRF in the Panjshir Valley and the surrounding environs.

The leader of the National Resistance Front, Ahmad Masoud, said, recent military clashes “exposed the lies and deceit of the Taliban who have been reportedly rejecting resistance in the country.”

Ahmad Masoud said the NRF is fighting an “unequal war” against absolute “tyranny.”

The Pakistan Observer reports, “Hundreds of the Afghanistan National Security Defense Forces members and special forces headed towards Panjshir province after the fall of the administration last year in order to establish a resistance force against the Taliban led by Ahmad Massoud and some other anti-Taliban figures.”

Reuters reported (August 2021), “Another official said that while there are no definitive numbers yet, the current intelligence assessment was that the Taliban are believed to control more than 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.”

ABC reports, “Other American-made military vehicles reported to be in Taliban hands include M1117 Guardians, MaxxPro MRAPs, Oshkosh ATVs and other military vehicles used to navigate the country’s rugged terrain.”

Western media that is pro-Biden seeks to underplay the role of the NRF in countering the Taliban in areas of ongoing resistance. After all, it is embarrassing that not only did America throw Afghanistan’s civil society under a bus, the administration of Biden left vast military resources in the hands of the Taliban.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes