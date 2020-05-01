The Czech Republic provides hope from the coronavirus: Outbound travel to open

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The political leaders of the Czech Republic (Czechia) did not wait for the coronavirus (Covid-19) to take a stranglehold. This approach is a far cry from the nations of America, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Therefore, with declining infections, this nation is now opening up to outbound travel.

Before the death of a single person from coronavirus, the Czech Republic declared a state of emergency in the middle of March. Thus, while France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are reeling from a minimum of 24,000 deaths respectively, the opposite applies to the Czech Republic.

This is witnessed by the current death toll of 235 in the Czech Republic. Hence, even accounting for the respective size of populations, the figure is still remarkably low. Therefore, the quick response in this nation saved untold numbers of people based on acting quickly.

The Health Minister, Adam Vojtěch, announced that outbound travel would be allowed. He said this based on declining infections.

Of course, certain conditions will be implemented to protect society. Thus fellow European nations will be watching events in the Czech Republic. The same applies to other nations on the mend including Denmark.

Vojtěch uttered, “Upon return, travelers will either have to present confirmation of a negative test for coronavirus, or be forced to spend 14 days in quarantine.”

Other statistics, including the death rate, is also to the credit of the Czech Republic. Indeed, it makes you wonder what happened in France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and other nations. After all, the death rate in these nations is extremely high.

Vojtěch pointedly said, “The reproduction number has dropped to 0.7. Especially positive, I think, is the number of patients who have recovered. As of today, over 40 percent of people with Covid-19 have recovered, while the death rate is under 3 percent.”

The Czech Republic is opening up in a very cautious manner. This is based on the unpredictability of the coronavirus. Yet, with less than 100 new daily infections for over a week then optimism abounds.

Of course, testing and monitoring will continue during the easing period. However, unlike certain European nations where the elderly were abandoned and the coronavirus caused havoc, the Czech Republic managed to protect society. Therefore, this nation is intent on recovering from the base of strength.

