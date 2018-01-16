The United States and the United Kingdom condemn ARSA Islamist terrorism in Myanmar

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Myanmar and the armed forces of this nation face many internal problems related to ethnic tensions and the Bengali Muslim land grab in Rakhine. Despite this, and the need to encourage the government of Myanmar in its move towards democracy, a major media campaign is encouraging the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in its propaganda war against this nation. Therefore, it was refreshing that the United States and the United Kingdom condemned the latest terrorist attack by ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army).

Ironically, for major Western democratic nations, they are playing into the hands of anti-democratic forces in Myanmar and helping regional powers including China. This is based on ignoring the delicate issue that Myanmar faces in Rakhine, in relation to the growing international Sunni Islamist network that seeks to spread terrorism and Islamization. Hence, the highly respected Aung San Suu Kyi faces enormous challenges based on the recent history of Myanmar – and the traumatic legacy of the British Empire.

Of course, in relation to Rakhine and mass Bengali Muslim migration, then the British Empire sowed the seeds of future chaos for indigenous Buddhists and various Tribal Groups. This equally applies to the tragedy of the Chittagong Hill Tracts that was handed over to Islamic powers by the British, despite the indigenous being overwhelmingly Buddhist, Hindu, or Traditional Beliefs. Since the British entered the equation then the legacy of Bangladesh and Pakistan – and the knock-on effect in Rakhine – is one of sorrow for Buddhists, Hindus, and various Tribal Groups.

Turning to recent events, then ARSA Islamist terrorists have been responsible in Rakhine for a military crackdown by the armed forces of Myanmar. Indeed, Bengali Muslims in Rakhine belonging to ARSA terrorist even targeted Bengali Hindus for slaughter. Therefore, the armed forces of Myanmar entered Rakhine in increasing numbers in order to protect Buddhists, Hindus, and various indigenous Tribal Groups, who face the wrath of ARSA and Bengali Muslims who are bent on a land grab.

Hence, it was refreshing that the United States and the United Kingdom condemned the recent ARSA Islamist terrorist attack that took place in early 2018. After all, both nations have followed the OIC and international media bandwagon of ignoring the Bengali Muslim land grab that blights Rakhine, the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), and various parts of India including Assam.

The British Embassy said, “We condemn ARSA’s attack on the security forces in northern Rakhine State.”

In similar comments to the British Embassy, the America Embassy also condemned the latest “act of violence” by ARSA terrorists in Rakhine.

https://www.mmtimes.com/news/us-uk-condemn-arsa-attacks-government-troops.html

