Tokyo tourism and Hama-Rikyu Gardens

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Tourists are attracted to the many cultural and historic gardens of Tokyo. Thus, the spacious and delightful garden of Hama-Rikyu Gardens is a lovely place to unwind and enjoy nature.

If you adore gardens, mountain landscapes, and spirituality – then Tokyo caters to this angle in abundance. In Tokyo, the mountains of Okutama (lake and mountains) and Mount Takao are lovely places to visit. Indeed, the mountains of Chichibu (Saitama), Kita-Kamakura (Kanagawa), Hakone (Kanagawa), and others are within easy reach of Tokyo.

The general public was allowed to enter the delightful grounds of Hama-Rikyu Gardens in 1946. However, the historical context dates back to the early Edo Period. Therefore, you can imagine elites within the Tokugawa ruling family enjoying this delightful place – even if the modern landscape is very different.

The Hama-Rikyu Gardens website says, “The garden is a typical example of the famous gardens of the Edo Period. In 1654, the younger brother of Ietsuna, the 4th Tokugawa Shogun (Matsudaira Tsunashige, the ruler of Kofu) had part of the shallows filled in and built a residence on the reclaimed land that came to be called Kofu Hama-yashiki (Kofu “beach pavilion”). Later, Tsunashige’s son became the 6th Shogun, Ienobu, and this residence became the property of the Tokugawa family. On this occasion, the name of this residence and grounds was changed to “Hama Goden” (Beach Palace). From that time onward, various Shoguns made changes to the garden.”

Sadly, the devastation of the Great Kanto Earthquake (1923) and bombings during World War Two altered the scenic beauty of this place. However, in 1946 the City of Tokyo was given the land by the Imperial Family.

Hama-Rikyu Gardens is a lovely place to relax end enjoy nature. Flowers and plants change throughout the year. Also, the garden feels unrushed for walking, sitting down, and enjoying the scenery. Therefore, if you adore gardens – this delightful place is highly recommended.

