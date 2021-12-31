Tourism in Nagano and Jigokudani Monkey Park

In the prefecture of Nagano, the Jigokudani Monkey Park is a great place to watch Snow Monkeys (Japanese Macaques) bathing in a natural onsen (hot spring). From a photographic point of view, the winter season from December to March is amazing. Of course, visiting all year round is a real treat!

Individuals can stay in amazing onsens in the vicinity of Yamanouchi. Hence, this delightful way to relax and enjoy the full experience is a great opportunity – from watching Snow Monkeys bathing to relaxing yourself in a similar style in one of the many onsens that dot the region. Therefore, the nearby towns of Shibu, Yudanaka, and Kanbayashi cater to people with various budgets.

On the whole, the monkeys are confident. However, people are forbidden from touching and feeding them for safety reasons. Also, the special diet mustn’t be destroyed by unwelcome treats. Thus while nature and humans can interact – a natural distance is required to preserve this delicate balance.

Winter visitors – Covid-19 permitting – must prepare properly because the temperature can drop dramatically. Therefore, proper winter clothes, adequate footwear, and other obvious areas are a must before you reach the Jigokudani Monkey Park.

Despite being called a park, in reality, it is a forest. Thus the walk is most pleasurable because you can enjoy stunning nature. Equally, on citing the monkeys, the feeling is most rewarding. Hence, be prepared for a nice pleasant walk before reaching the main part.

Many tourists decide to stay in a ryokan (traditional Japanese style inns) during their time in Nagano after visiting the Jigokudani Monkey Park. Some family ryokans have been handed down from generation to generation. Therefore, staying in a delightful ryokan – budget permitting – and enjoying a nice onsen is culturally rewarding.

The tatami mats, sleeping on a futon, and the sliding shoji doors are a treat for people who have never experienced these types of inns. Likewise, ikebana flowers, a scroll picture, and other angles will increase the wealth of your stay in this part of Nagano.

