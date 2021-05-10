Unpopular Tokyo Olympics: Japan Covid-19 serious cases hit a new high

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics remain unpopular despite the starting date getting nearer. Hence, irrespective of what Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) desire, the opposite remains.

The unpopular Olympics isn’t surprising because it concerns the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan. Indeed more people have died from coronavirus in Japan in the first 4 months this year, rather than the entire death toll of 2020. Therefore, with a daily high of serious coronavirus cases being announced yesterday, it seems strange that Suga, Koike, and the IOC are lacking in compassion.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Ironically, deaths were much lower last year when the Olympics and Paralympics were postponed. Similarly, recent dangerous variants hadn’t entered Japan. However, despite the increasing death toll this year in Japan and more international variants spreading throughout the country, the IOC, Suga, and Koike seem unconcerned outside of empty words.”

Serious coronavirus cases have now reached a high of 1,144. At the same time, it is known that cities including Osaka have real issues concerning the shortage of hospital beds and other medical concerns. Yet, despite this, Suga and Koike seek medical care staff to tend to the Olympics and Paralympics.

Polls conducted by NHK and the Yomiuri Shimbun indicate strongly that the majority of people oppose the Olympics this year. Medical voices against the Olympics have also been raised. Indeed, some hospitals have signs calling for the postponement of the Olympics. Therefore, it is time for Suga and Koike to acknowledge the concerns of people given the state of the coronavirus in Japan.

Recently, many elderly in Osaka died because of medical shortages. Yet, the IOC, Suga, and Koike seek medical workers to assist with an unpopular Olympics.

The former Prime Minister of Japan, Yukio Hatoyama, said, “Now people in Japan are barely getting by, wondering if they will die from the coronavirus or as a result of the economic slump. And Osaka and other places are asking for nurses to help out. Don’t we need nurses to work at vaccination centers?”

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

