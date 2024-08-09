Art of Japan and Egrets

All three art pieces focus on egrets. However, the above art by Yoshu Chikanobu (Toyohara Chikanobu – 1838-1912) also focuses on the beauty of ladies and iris flowers. Therefore, the egret isn’t so pronounced.

The Morikami Museum says, “Yōshū Chikanobu was one of the last great ukiyo-e print designers. He produced images of the kabuki stage, beautiful women (bijin-ga), and historical and legendary events. Chikanobu also illustrated murders and other sensational news of the day and chronicled the modernization of Japanese society in the late 19th century.”

The above egret is by Ohara Koson (1877-1945) who focused on Kacho-ga. This refers to images of birds and flowers. He was also called Ohara Hōson and Ohara Shōson.

Despite the falling rain, the egret remains patient and determined.

The final art piece is by Rakusan (Rakuzan) Tsuchiya. He was born in the Kansai region. Similar to Ohara Koson, he also focused on the world of kacho-ga.

The continuity of his art through the prism of kacho-ga also enabled people to escape from the changing economic, political, and social convulsions that people faced.

