

Terrorists Kill 26 Tourists in Kashmir: Outrage in India

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Terrorists in Indian-administered Kashmir killed at least 26 tourists. This massacre took place in Pahalgam, a place known for its extreme beauty.

One minute, tourists were enjoying the mountain-top meadow of Baisaran (near Pahalgam) and taking in the beauty of this world, then suddenly, terrorists killed innocents brutally and maimed many others.

It appears that Islamist killers singled out non-Muslims.

The Independent reports, “At least four militants fired at dozens of tourists, most of them Indians, from close range, eyewitnesses said. At least 24 bodies were collected in the aftermath of the attack and two people died while being taken for medical treatment.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India said, “Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and it will get even stronger.”

The BBC reports, “Police said multiple tourists had been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. The area has been cordoned off and soldiers are stopping vehicles at checkpoints. A joint search operation by the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police is ongoing.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Since the 1990s, tens of thousands of people have been killed by various Islamist groups. However, in recent years, it appears that the security forces of India can keep a lid on militant groups (despite occasional terrorist attacks).”

Millions of tourists visit the Indian-administered region of Kashmir. This includes Hindus who visit holy places in Kashmir.

Islamists in Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan are a bane to all three nations. However, some regional nations continue to utilize terrorist forces concerning geopolitical intrigues (blowback sometimes follows). Therefore, ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Guardian reports, “Indian security forces fanned out across the Himalayan region of Kashmir as the army and police launched a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of a militant attack on Tuesday that killed at least 26 tourists.”

Some reports claim the death toll is now 28.

