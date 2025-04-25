DRC Government and M23 in Truce Talks

Michiyo Tanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and various insurgents, notably the Congo River Alliance (AFC), including the instrumental Tutsi-led M23 insurgents (backed by Rwanda), seek to implement a truce in the war-stricken east of the country.

The BBC reports, “The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have agreed to halt fighting in the east of the country until peace talks mediated by Qatar reach their ‘conclusion‘…It is the latest truce deal since the rebels stepped up an offensive in eastern DR Congo where authorities say 7,000 people have been killed since January.”

In the past, Angola mediated in the crisis between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. However, the stumbling block was direct talks between the Tutsi-led M23 insurgents and the government of the DRC. Therefore, Qatar took up the mantle to solve this problem.

Rwanda insists that only direct talks between the DRC and M23 can set the stage for a peace deal – with Rwanda being party to events.

The government of the DRC and M23 insurgents told the media that the talks in Qatar had been “frank and constructive.”

M23 and AFC insurgents took Goma and Bukavu earlier this year.

This added pressure on President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC.

A joint statement said, “By mutual agreement, both parties reaffirm commitment to the immediate cessation of hostilities, a categorical rejection of any hate speech, intimidation, and call on all local communities to uphold these commitments.”

Al Jazeera reports, “Since 2021, the two sides have agreed to at least six truces that later collapsed. The latest bout of violence since January has killed thousands and raised fears of a wider regional war.”

An array of different militias exists in war-torn parts of the DRC. Hence, the situation for millions of people uprooted remains bleak. Also, ethnic and religious massacres (Christians recently beheaded by Islamists inside a Protestant church) continue unabated.

The situation remains tense despite some positive statements.

It is hoped that “bridges” will finally be built between all vested parties.

