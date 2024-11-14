Boko Haram Islamists Fleeing Chad to Neighboring Nations

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of Chad claim that Boko Haram Islamists are fleeing a military campaign aimed at uprooting this terrorist menace.

According to government sources, over 100 Boko Haram Islamists were killed at the weekend. Approximately 20 soldiers from Chad were killed during the attack.

In late October, at least 40 soldiers in Chad were killed in the Lake Chad Basin region by Boko Haram. This immediately led to condemnation and action by Chad.

President Mhamat Idriss Deby declared immediately that the armed forces would find the culprits. In recent history, while the armed forces of Nigeria continue to underperform, the armed forces of Chad have overperformed against Islamic insurgents.

Deby uttered, “…security forces are currently in full pursuit of the assailants.”

Voice of America reports, “Earlier this month, Chad’s military launched an operation aimed at dislodging Boko Haram terrorists from areas around Lake Chad, according to the central African state’s president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby.”

Reports claim that Cameroon, Nigeria, and Niger (part of a regional task force fighting terrorism) failed to cooperate with the armed forces of Chad.

Various conflicts (some overlap, like Boko Haram Islamists who originated in Nigeria) exist in the neighboring nations of the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Libya, Niger, Nigeria, and Sudan. Indeed, terrorists utilize northern Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin – and many border faultlines.

Boko Haram Islamists utilize the Lake Chad Basin because of the number of islets, swamps, and the vastness of the water.

The armed forces of Chad are engaged in Operation Haskanite aimed at crushing and dislodging Boko Haram Islamists from the environs of Lade Chad.

Chad needs genuine international support in its fight against terrorist forces that seek a weakened region concerning the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel region.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes