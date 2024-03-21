Drone Strikes by Turkey against Al-Shabaab in Somalia Kills Many Civilians

Drone strikes aimed at al-Shabaab (al-Shabab) Islamists in Somalia follow the recent terrorist attack against a hotel in Mogadishu.

It appears that NATO Turkey was behind the drone strikes. Sadly, many civilians were killed and injured – including children, after their religious meal during Ramadan.

The Washington Post reports, “A drone strike just outside the Somali capital killed more than 22 people and wounded 21, including many children, a witness and a relative of the victims told The Washington Post. Two security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the strike was carried out by a Turkish drone.”

NATO Turkey launches military strikes in North Syria and North Iraq – while occupying North Cyprus. Hence, this nation is active militarily. In Somalia, this nation holds Turkey’s most extensive overseas military base – and both nations hold growing commercial ties.

Voice of America reports, “Turkey and the United States have been conducting airstrikes against al-Shabab militants. A spokesperson for AFRICOM Kelly Cahalan told VOA that the United States did not conduct the latest strike in Somalia. The last strike conducted by USAFRICOM was on March 10, Cahalan added. Without providing proof, al-Shabab’s media alleged a Turkish drone was behind the strike…”

The drone strikes by Turkey and military action by the armed forces of Somalia came after reports of a military build-up of al-Shabaab Islamic insurgents.

Conflicting reports have emerged – but it appears that many of the casualties were children. People wounded by the drone strikes went to the Madina Hospital in the capital city.

The Somali Guardian reports, “At least 18 civilians, including 7 children and 6 women were killed in a drone strike carried out by Turkish air force in a village near the town of Afgoye, some 30km west of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.”

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) plans to pull all troops out of Somalia by the end of 2024. Henceforth, the armed forces of Somalia will launch future military attacks against al-Shabaab in the hope of taking more land back from this Islamist group.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/03/19/drone-strike-somalia-deaths/#

