Ecuador and Mexico Tensions: Embassy Stormed to Capture Jorge Glas

Sawako Uchida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Ecuador stormed the Mexican embassy to capture the former Vice President of Ecuador (Jorge Glas) in Quito. This led to a scathing rebuke by Mexico.

Hence, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico announced the cutting of diplomatic ties with Ecuador – in retaliation for the storming of the embassy.

Obrador said it was a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Glas was involved in mounting alleged corruption scandals while Vice President between 2013-2017.

The BBC reports, “Later that year he was sentenced to six years in jail in connection with corruption at the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Prosecutors said he took $13.5m (£10.2m) in bribes.”

However, Glas was suddenly released from incarceration in November. This was followed by fresh allegations of corruption – and a new arrest warrant. Accordingly, Glas sought sanctuary inside the Mexican embassy while his legal team prepared to counter all allegations.

The Ecuador Times reports, “Jorge Glas is singled out by the Prosecutor’s Office for his links with those involved in the Metastasis and Purge cases, which revolves around public officials and justice operators who have favored drug trafficking and corruption.”

The Presidency of Ecuador statement said, “Ecuador is a sovereign nation and we are not going to allow any criminal to stay free.”

Ecuador didn’t act against the embassy until Mexico announced they had granted political asylum to Glas. This infuriated the government of Ecuador.

Obrador uttered, “Police from Ecuador forcibly entered our embassy and detained the former vice-president of that country who was a refugee and processing asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faces.”

AP News reports, “A day earlier, tensions between the two countries escalated after Mexico’s president made statements that Ecuador considered “very unfortunate” about last year’s elections, won by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa.”

It is hoped that Ecuador and Mexico can solve the current crisis. However, the omens in the short term don’t bode well.

